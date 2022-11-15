The PLC Armidale community raised an additional $1900 for Anya's Wish with an auction at the college's annual celebration of sport last week.
This brings the total amount raised in the last few months by PLC Armidale to nearly $3500 to find more effective treatments for osteosarcoma Anya's Wish is a new research project established at Children's Cancer Institute in memory of PLC Armidale alumna Anya Zuber.
Senior School staff, students and families gathered to celebrate the year's many sporting achievements at the Armidale Golf Club on Friday evening.
Current Sydney Giant's netball player Matilda McDonell was the guest speaker providing a unique opportunity for those in attendance to meet an elite sportswoman completing a double degree in Bachelor of Law and Psychological Science at the UNSW and learn the secret to her success.
An open panel discussion followed with Ms McDonell; PLC Armidale 2022 graduate and hockey captain Riley (Pip) Constable; and PLC Armidale current parent and Hockey veteran Paul Marquart who recently returned from playing in the Masters Hockey World Cup in Tokyo.
This refreshed format of the annual PLC Armidale sports celebration proved to be a fantastic night of friendship and fun.
PLC Armidale Sports Awards 2022
Award Winners
PLC1 soccer
Best and fairest - Alex Reed
PLC1 Netball
Best and fairest - Maddie George
PLC2 Netball
Coaches award - Jesse Younghusband
PLC1 hockey - most improved - Alex reed
Coaches award - Naomi Martin
Best and fairest - Riley Constable
Reeve Cup:
Recognizes a student's dedication and consistent effort to PLC Armidale Hockey:
Heidi Martin: played PLC 1 hockey, assisted with coaching other PLC teams, coached a junior school indoor hockey team, was a regular PLC 1 umpire in the HNE competition and the primary indoor hockey and assisted with running the indoor competition at PLC this term.
Lawton Trophy:
Recognizes a student's dedication and consistent effort to PLC Armidale Netball:
Maddie George: 2022 Netball Captain, played for PLC 1 in the ADNA competition and Sport UNE. Maddie often umpired and demonstrated excellent leadership guiding her team to two premierships. She was a wonderful role model for her peers and all junior netball girls.
Youman Shield:
Acknowledges a student's dedication and commitment to training and the encouragement and development of team spirit in swimming
Poppy Mclaren: Demonstrated continual commitment to swimming throughout 2022. She was a leader amongst the PLC Swim Squad that trained out at Sport UNE. Poppy's leadership and dedication was also evident at the IGSA swimming carnival where she was encouraging to all other girls.
Tom Award:
Recognizes a student's loyalty, reliability, dependability, leadership, quiet persistence and achievement in sport at PLC Armidale:
Sammy Mazzei: Is a dependable and consistent team member across a variety of sports. She has represented the college in Hockey, Soccer, Basketball, Tennis and was part of the training squad for the Hawkesbury Canoe Classic. Across all these sports Sammy never missed a training session and demonstrated her leadership skills through coaching and mentoring younger girls in Hockey.
Mullen Award: (Soccer)
Acknowledges the player who made the most consistent effort throughout the year:
Kaitlin Mungall: Nominated by coach Nick Taylor, for her dedication to training and games. Kaitlin also backed up every week to play for the Junior team on Saturday mornings.
Athletics and Cross Country Cup:
Acknowledges the achievement of a student in both Athletics and Cross Country
Kate Loxley: This year Kate was age champion for both Athletics and Cross-Country. She represented PLCA for both Ahletics and Cross Country and was selected to represent IGSA at the CIS Cross country carnvial.
Equestrian Shield
Acknowledges the highest achievement by a student in Equestrian
Lily Meredith: Lilly was the winner of the Highest Scoring Australian Stock Horse & Lady Rider aged under 18 award and was the highest scoring under 21 rider and reserve champion. Lilly was named winner of the Reva Flint Supreme Youth Judging Trophy in the Australian National Stock Horse Youth Show.
At the Inter-Schools Horse Extravaganza, she received a ranking in the top five for six events. These events had up to 97 other competitors in them.
Student coach/s of the Year:
Acknowledges the time and effort applied by a student to develop skills of the younger members of PLC Armidale:
Sophia Vanzella: Sophia has been a coach of junior indoor hockey and field hockey teams this year. She was consistently at training and games and led her U11's hockey team into the finals. Her dedication and calm and caring nature was noted by sports staff and parents.
Spirit in sport:
Acknowledges the all-round participation in a wide range of sporting areas at PLC Armidale whilst displaying a high level of sportsmanship and encouragement:
Georgia Whibley: This year Georgia has been part of PLC netball, soccer, rugby, hockey, futsal, basketball, touch football and athletics. She consistently demonstrates a high level of sportsmanship on and off the field, is willing to give anything and everything a go and is always encouraging towards others
Most Improved Team of the Year:
Joint Winners: PLC 1 Netball & The Tildesley Tennis team
PLC 1 Netball: A young firsts team who under the guidance of coach, Sally Finch, made significant improvement over the Winter netball season. They won both the ADNA Division 1 competition and the Sport UNE A Res competition. The also received the school girls trophy which recognises the best achievement by a school girl team.
Congratulations to Maddie George, Charlotte Baker, Ruby Broun, Hannah Ditchfield, Lilly Higgins, Maddie McCook, Polly McIntyre, Emma Thompson, Lucy young, Sophie Young.
Tildesley Tennis Team: A fantastic year for the Tildesley Tennis team which saw them go from 22nd place in 2021 to 6th place this year. An amazing achievement.
Congratulations to Lauren Williams, Sophie Bailey, Holly Sheedy, Daisy Sheedy, Trista Dorrian and Sophie Young
Junior Team of the Year - Sisson Trophy
Recognizes the most successful junior sporting team at PLC Armidale:
PLC Junior IGSA Hockey Team: Again, a relatively young team who took out the Junior Division 2 IGSA competition and also made the finals of the local Hockey NE U15s competition.
Congratulations to Millie Lehman, Steph Blake, Anna Grills, Ella Jenkins, Korin Kelly, Lilly McCosker, Ava Notley, Mary Ugwuba, Mila Vanzella, Annie Wake, Elsie Wake, Macey Wake, Amelia Webb
Senior Team of the Year:
Recognizes the most successful senior sporting team at PLC Armidale:
PLC 1 Senior Hockey Team: Competed in Division 1 of the Senior IGSA competition, finishing 2nd on the table. They were narrowly defeated in the semi-finals to finish 3rd overall. They also were minor and major premiers of the Hockey New England Division 2 competition.
Congratulations to Riley Constable, Chloe Clark, Emma Dauparas, Ali Kealey, Jenna Marquardt, Ellen Marsden, Heidi Martin, Naomi Martin, Sammy Mazzei, Izzy Pieterse, Alex Reed, Gerogie Swales, Amelia Wake, Chelsea Waters, Sarah Waters, Ellie Woods.
Year 7 Rookie Award:
Acknowledges a Year 7 student's consistent performances across a wide variety of sports:
Joint Winners: Kate Loxley & Meg Earle
Kate Loxley: athletics, swimming, cross country where she was the 12 years age champion in all of these. Kate attended IGSA Athletics, IGSA Cross country and IGSA Swimming . She made a final at IGSA swimming. Kate also qualified for CIS Cross Country in 2022. She has also involved herself in strength and conditioning, futsal and the 19 for 19 Challenge this year.
Meg Earle: Junior IGSA netball, both U13s and U15s hockey, rep netball, indoor hockey and Strength and conditioning. Meg consistently demonstrated a high level of skill across all sports.
Supporters Award:
Recognises the interest displayed in PLC Sport through attendance, support and encouragement at various sporting events.
Katrina and Stuart George: Were there at nearly each and every game of PLC 1 and PLC 3 netball in the 2022 season and were avid supporters at all IGSA trips at Sydney.
Service to Sport:
Invaluable contribution made by student or parent to sport at PLC.
Emma Young: avid supporter of netball, organised social events with families to bring everyone together, keen interest in all PLC sporting achievements of our students. .
Years 7-9 Sportsmanship Award:
A Junior student who consistently goes to training, gives their best, supports and respects the coach, referee or other player, and gives their all.
Zoe Webb: recognised by both sport staff and coaching staff who is humble, respectful, dedicated and fair. A true representation of an ideal sports person.
Years 10-12 Sportsmanship Award
A Senior student who consistently goes to training, gives their best, supports and respects the coach, referee or other players, and gives their all.
Georgina Swales: along with demonstrating these traits, Georgina is a positive role model to all and has been a wonderful Sports Prefect this year. She is always willing to assist in any way and a tremendous representative of our college.
Junior Sports Shield:
Acknowledges a Year 7-9 student's all round achievement and contribution to sport at PLC Armidale:
Stephanie Blake: has participated in hockey both U13s and U15s, indoor hockey, athletics, cross country, swimming and strength and conditioning. Stephanie was the 13 years Age Champion for Athletics, Cross Country and Swimming. She made the finals of the 800m at the IGSA athletics carnival. Stephanie demonstrates dedication, always gives her best and strives for success.
Senior Sports Shield:
Acknowledges a students all round achievement and contribution to sport at PLC Armidale:
Heidi Martin: Swimming Age Champion, Represented PLC at IGSA Swimming Carnival making the final in 50m freestyle and breaststroke. She was Selected into IGSA swimming team to compete at CIS.
Heidi was a member of the PLC 1 hockey team who played in the Senior DIvision 1 IGSA competition, coming third overall and the team also won the HNE Division 2 Womens competition. Heidi was selected in the Barbarians Team to compete in the CIS hockey championships as well as being selected in the CIS representative hockey team.
Her contribution to Junior Teams and willingness to assist and umpire throughout the season is a true reflection of the mentor she has become.
Junior Sportsperson of the Year:
Recognises the individual achievement of a student from years 7-9 in or outside the schools pathway.
Joint Winners: Sophie Bailey (Year 8) for Tennis & Lilly Meredith (Year 7) for Equestrian
Sophie Bailey: Tennis - Runner Up 2022 Northern NSW Junior Foundation Champions of Champions; and 14s Girls Singles Winner & Doubles Winner at the Sawtell Seaside competition. Sophie also made it to the 4th round at the Tildesley Tennis Tournament where she was narrowly defeated by a girl in Year 12.
Lilly Meredith: Lily was named winner of the Reva Flint Supreme Youth Judging Trophy in the Australian National Stock Horse Youth Show. She was the winner of the Highest Scoring Australian Stock Horse & Lady Rider (ASHLA) aged under 18 award and was the highest scoring under 21 rider and reserve champion.
At the Inter-Schools Horse Extravaganza, she received a ranking in the top five for six events. These events had up to 97 other competitors in them.
Most Outstanding Individual Sporting Achievement :
Recognises the individual achievement of a student from years 10-12 in or outside the schools pathway.
Riley Constable: Hockey
PLC Hockey Captain 2022
Selected in Opens IGSA and CIS representative team for hockey
Selected into the Hockey NSW U18s Women's Blues State team and competed at the Hockey Australia National Championships. This selection comes from Riley being selected into the HNSW Accelerated Athlete Program.
She gained selection into the Opens NSW All School Merit Team
And was also selected into the 2022 Australia Women's Emerging Indoor Hockey Squad. This places Pip as one of only 30 young female athletes Australia wide to be selected into this squad.
