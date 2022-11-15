The Armidale Express

PLC Armidale presents sports award for 2022

By Newsroom
Updated November 15 2022 - 6:42pm, first published 11:54am
The PLC Armidale community raised an additional $1900 for Anya's Wish with an auction at the college's annual celebration of sport last week.

