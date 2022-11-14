Jess Burgess - 2022 Netball Player of the year in Armidale

Emily Bull - named under 15 player of the Hockey New England grand final

Sophie Parsons - represented many cricket squads in 2022, including under 19 NSW Country

Paige Anderson - selected in the under 18 NSW Country 15 a side rugby squad

Lucas Thornton - selected in the NSW Country under 16 rugby squad

Mia Montgomery - selected in the NSW under 16 rugby league CIS girls squad

Reagan Simpson - selected in the NSW Country under 16 girls rugby squad

Tahlia Harper - had success at the North West Gymnastics Level 3 and level 4

Iona Staunton - she won the level 10 North West Artistic Gymnastics at the NSW Country titles

Tahli Smith - selected for the under 16 girls Northern Eagles Touch Football to play at the National titles

Sophie Carson - selected for the under 16 girls Northern Eagles Touch Football to play at the National titles.

MaKenzie Harper - Archery won the state archery Junior title and the Erina challenge.

Aleesha Stuart - claimed a silver medal at the CCC swimming championships which qualified her to swim at the Nationals

Miranda O'Brien - won the Australian and Oceania Canoe Slalom titles under 18

Marlee Wall - was selected in the NSW junior mixed Polocrosse squad, to compete at the National titles.

Joshua Bourke - represented NSW at the under 12 National Polocrosse titles

Zac Finlayson - selected for NSW in the under 16 mixed Polocrosse squad to compete at the Nationals

Bridget McKemey - selected for NSW to compete at the National Polocrosse titles.

Emily Walmsley - selected to represent Australia against New Zealand in Junior Polocrosse

Robin Henry for horse sports - was awarded the National Sub Junior champion at the National horse sports titles.

Fletcher Richardson for Clay Target Shooting - so many regional and state titles in 2022

Georgina Pillar - won the under 13 C grade grand prix at the state pony club titles

Lillian Meredith - competed at the Australian stock horse show, was reserve champion under 21

Halina Saunders - won the Pony Club NSW Tetrathlon Sub Junior event

Caleb Bettison - numerous honours including representing Australian Regional at the Oceania track and field titles

Jordan Pattison - numerous honours on the track represented Australian Regional at the track and Field Oceania games.

Toby Inglis - represented NSW Cycling at the National road Cycling titles

Briana and McKenzie Naden - the sisters represented NSW at the Indigenious National Tennis Titles.

Lily Lorimer - represented NSW at the National under 14 Water Polo titles

Alyvia Wilson - represented NSW Lions at the under 15 National titles in Hockey

Erin Porter - awarded the NSW Community young Hockey official of the year

Tyler McCann - several hockey achievements including named in the state under 21 Indoor hockey squad, and the emerging Australian Junior boys Indoor hockey squad

Molly Deiderick for hockey - selected in the NSW under 18 athlete acceleration program

Lucy Deiderick at the Australian under 13 Hockey titles Lucy - was awarded 6 out of the 11 games Player of the match awards, and was the leading goal scorer for the tournament

Angus Schmude - represented NSW at both the National PSSA hockey titles and also the NSW under 13 at the National titles, helping NSW win the National title

Lennox Neilson - named NIAS male athlete of the year, and represented NSW at the National under 16 hockey titles, helping NSW win the National title

Ashlee Morgan - named in the NSW under 13 girls squad to play at the National titles.