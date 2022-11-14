Armidale and surrounds' best athletes and performances will be honoured at the annual New England Sports awards.
The 2022 sports awards will be held at the Armidale Bowling club this Thursday from 6.30pm.
The special guest is former silver Olympic medalist in sailing, from the 1996 Olympics, Andrew Landenberger.
A regular at Malpas Dam, Landenberger grew up in Grafton but now calls Ben Lomond home.
He, alongside Mitchell Booth, competed at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.
The duo finished with a silver medal at the event.
The Newcastle Permanent Contribution to sport awards will be announced. The three nominated persons are:
The junior teams nominated include:
The Junior individual nominations, listed as what they were nominated for:
Senior individual:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.