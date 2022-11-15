An expert in local government says it's understandable people are upset because promises made prior to the NSW state-wide merger of local councils have been shattered.
Professor Joseph Drew, a New England local and academic at the University of Technology Sydney, was the guest speaker at the Armidale Regional Ratepayers' Association's November meeting.
"On average, if we look at panel data across the whole state, costs actually increased by about 11 per cent. So we got the opposite outcomes," Prof. Drew said.
"People were also promised at the time that not only would councils spend less money and be more efficient but that there would be downward reliance on rates."
The savings were based on consultancy firm KPMG's study handed to the NSW government, which also noted the Guyra Shire Council and Armidale Dumaresq councils' merger into Armidale Regional Council would save $6 million over two decades.
The full study including the modeling, analysis and calculations behind the $2 billion that KPMG said would be saved over 20 years following the amalgamation of NSW local councils is shrouded in secrecy, with Freedom Of Information requests resulting in pages of redacted files, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
Prof. Drew said: "It's scary because that's pivotal evidence for making the decision to amalgamate."
Yet, the NSW government's broken promises keep showing up in the form of council requests for Special Rate Variation SRVs to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal IPART.
Locally, the Armidale Regional Council is expected to formally announce later this month that they plan to request to IPART, in February, a 50 per cent SRV rate rise over three years.
Community consultations in Armidale, Guyra and Wollomombi ended with online submissions drawing to a close on September 30.
The Guyra people were more vocal in their opposition to the 2016 merger, with more than 90 per cent expressing their opposition in contrast to those in Armidale where there was less interest, according to the Local Government Boundaries Commission report.
There's also been a continuous push to have the council demerged by locals, including members from Save and Grow Guyra.
Prof. Drew said an Armidale and Guyra breakup would not be financially viable unless deeper research into the outcomes were undertaken.
For the time being, he said the federal government needs to be fairer and more transparent in their distribution of Financial Assistance Grants for local councils across the state.
"No one knows much about them which is why it's been a dog's breakfast all these years," Prof. Drew said about the determinants involved in the distribution of the money.
"If we're not getting enough grant money in rural local government areas, rural people are going to have to pay higher local government taxes. It's as simple as that."
He said there may not be many people living in Armidale or Tamworth in comparison to densely populated higher-income areas of Sydney and other regional centres, but that there are "massive road networks out here" in rural NSW.
"Roads are our single largest source in this nation for expenditure in local government in Australia. So we are always going to struggle to have sufficient revenue to maintain our roads appropriately unless we get a fair deal on these grants."
