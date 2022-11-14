Woman dies in single vehicle crash

A woman died in hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Armidale on the weekend.
About 3.20pm on Saturday, emergency services responded to reports of a single vehicle crash off Grafton Road, Metz, approximately 10km east of Armidale.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the driver and sole occupant - a 55-year-old woman - at the scene before she was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
The woman died in hospital on Sunday afternoon.
The fatality was the second in the region on the weekend, after a 63-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash on the New England Highway on Saturday.
Officers from New England Police District secured a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances into the incident.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward and contact Armidale police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
