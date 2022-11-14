The Armidale Express
Woman dies in single vehicle crash east of Armidale

By Newsroom
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:42pm, first published 2:05pm
Woman dies in single vehicle crash

A woman died in hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Armidale on the weekend.

