There's so much to do right now, take the opportunity

At 11am on Friday a large crowd paused for a minute's silence in Central Park on Remembrance Day.
Then on the weekend we saw events like the Black Gully Festival and the Antique Machinery Rally on at Armidale Showground. Plus there was Hudson's Circus, which has its big top set up in Curtis Park.
For the annual events and ceremonies in our community, we are seeing them back at full strength for the first time since 2019, after a couple of years or cancellations or restrictions during the pandemic.
In recent weeks we have seen many events go ahead. The list includes live music in the mall on Saturday mornings as well as the Thunderbolt Festival in Uralla, and the Halloween event held in the mall at the end of last month.
Add to that the 1400km Variety Postie Bike Dash, which departed from and returned to Armidale, and performances like New England Sings! or celebrations like PLC Armidale held for its 135th anniversary.
On the weekend just gone Armidale Riding Club hosted two days of dressage championships.
After those two years of not seeing these events go ahead, we no longer take them for granted.
From my perspective it's great to see so many photos of community life returning as when the pandemic began in 2020, one of the earliest things I noticed in the news pages was the declining number of picture stories.
Let's hope all our local events remain strong, and please take the opportunity to support them.
Thanks for reading and I hope you have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
