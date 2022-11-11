Ron Vickress remembers standing alongside his shipmates singing Waltzing Matilda as a British ship carried home the first Australian Prisoners of War.
"We saluted them. It was a tearful occasion on both decks," Mr Vickress said.
It was 10 am on September 3, 1945, a day after the Japanese surrendered about four months after Victory in Europe day ended WWII with Germany's defeat.
READ MORE:
It's been 140 years since the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month when Germany formally surrendered, leaving a wake of an estimated 16 million people dead worldwide in a war that spanned four years.
Mr Vickress, now 97-years-young had joined the Royal Australian Navy at the age of seventeen and served for 3.5 years before being discharged at the age of 21.
Skip forward about 77 years, and the Armidale local said it was "gratifying" to see people in Central Park at 11am on Friday to mark the exact hour the guns fell silent, signifying the end of World War I in 1918 for Remembrance Day.
Today the occasion is commemorated to remember those Australians who have served and died in all wars since, as Mr Vickress said; "in a sense, they're joining with me to remember our lost and killed comrades".
Mr Vickress thinks of his family members who served in World War I and his seven friends who were killed in World War II when the HMAS Pirie was struck by enemy aircraft near Oro Bay in New Guinea in 1943.
"Several of my shipmates are buried at sea. They've got no grave," he said.
Mr Vickress was to later serve about two and a half of his three years with the Royal Australian Navy as a signalman during World War II on that same ship.
It was his duty to signal with flags or torchlight in Morse code to friendly ships at sea, communicating and moving about in "radio silence" lest the enemy picked up their presence.
There were a few near misses, such as the time a friendly mailship ripped into the side of the HMAS Pirie, sending his empty hammock sky high and leaving him to sleep on the ship's floor for a few restless nights. But other memories are too dark and buried to resurrect.
Mr Vickress says when the Japanese surrendered on September 2, 1945 it was a real "splice the mainbrace" moment, meaning "serve every man a tot of Rum!".
But otherwise uneventful, he said, with the only real acknowledgment of relief being that they were able to sail out of the port of Tokyo with the ship's lights on.
Months earlier, on 8 May 1945, Germany had unconditionally surrendered, bringing World War II to an end.
And although many went off to war in defence of democratic values, Mr Vickress said he and his fellow young soldiers back then just wanted to protect their women and children at home from being tortured by the Japanese.
The now 97-year-old was born in Sydney and joined the Navy not long after conscription in Australia was introduced shortly after World War II broke out in 1939.
Mandatory service was abolished by law years later in 1973, with the proviso that the Governor General could reintroduce it by proclamation under the Defence Act 1903.
After the war ended, Mr Vickress went on to work as a clerk for the government before retraining as a teacher at the Sydney Teachers' College.
He taught at Wagga Wagga Teachers' College and Alexander MacKie before moving to teach English and Drama at the iconic Armidale Teachers' College on the hill.
He retired in 1985 and has since written a book titled Boys' Time and a play called No Match For Mary among other short piece of work.
Mr Vickress will return to Armidale's Central Park on December 1 where an event is scheduled to mark the sinking of HMAS Pirie's sister ship, the HMAS Armidale. They're both 'corvette' ships, says Mr Vickress.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.