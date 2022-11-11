The Armidale Express
Armidale commemorated Remembrance Day with a service at 11am on Friday in Central Park, honouring those who served, died or were lost during times of war.

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 11 2022 - 8:08pm, first published 3:22pm
Ron Vickress remembers standing alongside his shipmates singing Waltzing Matilda as a British ship carried home the first Australian Prisoners of War.

