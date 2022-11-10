Women have been taking advantage of men's woodworking expertise at the Armidale Men's Shed for years, and now they can become full members.
The move was made recently to enable women greater access to the machinery and materials, at a cost, so they can build chairs, drawers, clocks and tables using the skills they learned during the Tuesday workshops.
Treasurer Jim Reid said discussions had been ongoing for a while about women not having full membership despite them attending the shed on a regular basis.
It also means they can now become committee members and vote, "not that there's a great push for that at this stage," Mr Reid said.
"They contribute to the shed so it's good to have them as members."
Men and women can sit down and have a chat over coffee during Thursday lunches or participate in learning the intricate art of woodworking or another skill in the volunteer-run workshops.
There are also art classes taught by Alanna Mason, in various art media from charcoal to acrylics and oils to produce paintings or sketches worthy of a space on any living room or gallery wall.
The community also benefits from their skills, with onsite timber repairs or requests to build indoor or outside furniture, wooden toys, bowls or other decorations.
And they pay for their rent and other upkeeping costs via art exhibitions, raffles or local market stores.
One of their members has even improved his skills to the point where he now sells bespoke birdhouses and dovecotes to people from Bathurst to Gympie and other places across NSW.
Representatives from the shed will next don their aprons and pick up their tongs for the September 26 Sausage Sizzle outside Bunnings.
And as for Movember, Mr Reid said the shed fully supports the issue and regularly holds health talks with professionals for members about men's health throughout the year.
But Mr Reid said he won't be shaving off his full beard just so he can grow a moustache for November
"I think most of our members are probably fairly set. Most of our people are quite older and so they're probably not up for it."
