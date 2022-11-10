The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Women now full members of Armidale Men's Shed

RG
By Rachel Gray
November 11 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Women have been taking advantage of men's woodworking expertise at the Armidale Men's Shed for years, and now they can become full members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.