Young cricket gun Brooke Moran is fulfilling a "lifelong dream" by suiting up in NSW colours at the School Sport Australia championships next week.
Moran was chosen to wear the sky blue and line up against the country's best primary school-aged cricketers at the championships in Ballarat.
The competition will be run from November 19 to 26 at Ballarat.
"This has been a lifelong dream for Brooke and her highest achievement in playing cricket thus far, and her proudest," her father, Clarrie Moran, said.
The competition is hosted by School Sport Victoria and will be run across various grounds in Ballarat.
The boys' and girls' tournaments will feature teams from the ACT, NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
