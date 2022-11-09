Upgrades to the popular recreational Dumaresq Dam have blown out by an additional $2.5m to $10 million.
Most of the additional money will be paid to Leed Engineering and Construction as they continue work on the complex drilling and tensioning process to stabilise the dam wall.
The rest will go towards non-construction costs, according to documents released by the Armidale Regional Council.
Earlier investigations of the late 1900s-built dam found the wall to be too insecure and posed a serious risk to those living downstream in the event of a catastrophic flooding event, and did not comply with NSW Dam Safety standards.
A 2014 community consultation resulted in those wanting to keep the dam height and preserve the surrounding area, but did not include an estimation of the cost nor how much locals were willing to pay for it.
The initial cost of the overall project announced during the November 2020 Armidale Regional Council meeting was $8.1m with 50 per cent being funded by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment DPIE.
The most recent increase inflates that figure to $10,072,295.
And although the council managed to save $451,434 in non-construction costs, it has been offset by the additional paid to Leed Engineering and Construction from $5,096,834 to now $8,135,252 excluding GST.
If the NSW DPIE does not accept the council's request for state funding to match the most recent price increase to 50 per cent, then it will impact other projects in the council's Water Capital Works Plan which may be deferred or reprioritised.
Two of the underlying reasons for the cost increases, according to council documents, are due to the risks involved in the work being undertaken and "complex governance arrangements surrounding works on declared dams".
Cr Paul Packham said the Armidale council in 2020 chose the most expensive option, when it would have cost less to decommission the dam, lower the wall height by 2.5m or add concrete to the downside of the wall to keep the dam height.
He said the option to install reinforcing rods vertically through the dam wall to anchor it to the underlying rock to keep the dam wall height is the most technically difficult and uncertain option.
"The cost we're facing is close to $11 (million)," Cr Packham said during last month's Armidale Regional Council meeting.
"I am in full support of this but I want to have that caveat of being aware of what we do in the future when we secure these assets that what we are doing is not burdening our future generations."
Cr Margaret O'Connor, one of the councillors who served on the previous council before last year's election put the blame on the interim administrator from the period when councillors were suspended in 2020.
"Unfortunately a lot of these decisions were made when democracy was suspended," she said.
"Our decisions were made by appointed officers from the NSW government."
Leed Engineering and Construction are also tendered to work on the new $11.5m Puddledock Dam pipeline, which serves as an emergency water supply to Armidale and Guyra should anything happen to the main Malpas Dam water levels.
The NSW government has contributed about $5.7m to the cost of the Puddledock project.
The 1896 to 1898-built Dumaresq Dam was decommissioned in 1968 as a source of drinking water, and is today a recreational spot teeming with trout and bass, and ideal for swimming, canoeing or hiking the 2.5km-round track.
