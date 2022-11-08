"Just imagine seeing those people who killed your family at the park. How are you going to feel? What are you going to do?" says Armidale local Salam Qaro and married father of two young children.
"We've seen them first hand and we know how bad ISIS can be," Mr Qaro said.
In October, the Albanese government repatriated 17 Australian women and children from the al-Roj and Al Hol refugee camps in northern Syria.
They are now living in western Sydney, causing widespread fear, anxiety and concern among Ezidi and other communities across the nation.
The four so-called 'ISIS brides' and 13 children are the former wives and offspring of jailed or killed terrorists belonging to the self-proclaimed Islamic State caliphate in Syria and Iraq.
Mr Qaro said he was contacted by the federal Home Affairs office under Claire O'Neil MP and reassured the Ezidi community in Australia was safe and that they need "not be worried".
"But as we saw on the news, they were in McDonald's just after arriving in Sydney with no security, no police with them at all," Mr Qaro said.
Armidale is home to one of the largest Ezidi communities in Australia, with about 600 settled in the regional NSW city. Large numbers also reside in Toowoomba, Wagga Wagga, Coffs Harbour and Western Sydney.
Mr Qaro is from the Sinjar region of northern Syria where on August 3, 2014, terrorists from Islamic State attempted genocide of the ancient minority ethnic group via forced conversions, torture, murder and sexual servitude of children and women.
He was one of the lucky ones to escape, and is now a highly respected member of the Australian and Ezidi communities, providing translation services between government, officials and others.
The 17 women and children were chosen following "detailed work" by national security agencies and after being individually assessed in consideration of the security, community and welfare factors, according to a statement from Claire O'Neil MP.
However, the burden of policing will fall on taxpayers as national and state law enforcement agencies will be stretched trying to monitor the former wives and children of ISIS terrorists while attending other local, state and federal crimes and emergencies.
NSW and Victorian premiers Dom Perrottet and Matt Guy have both slammed the Albanese government's decision.
In 2019, the Morrison government first repatriated eight children from Syria with former ISIS links, including a pregnant teen.
Five of those children belonged to Australian terrorist Khaled Sharrouf who tweeted a picture of himself in 2014 standing alongside his young son holding a severed head.
Sharrouf reportedly died in an airstrike alongside two of his children in 2017 and his wife died of appendicitis a year later.
In 2014, the Australian government made it a punishable offence of up to 10 years in prison for those who decided to travel to the then-controlled ISIS Al-Raqqa region of Syria.
It follows repatriation of former ISIS-linked women and children from Syria to countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and most recently 55 women and children back to France.
