The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Uralla's Jemma Mailler is following her family's footsteps with Meralli Projects solar business

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated November 8 2022 - 2:56pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CLIMATE change has been a topic of conversation around the dinner table at Jemma Mailler's family farmhouse since she was ten years old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.