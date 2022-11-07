The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Musicians of Armidale launches music in mall on Saturday mornings

By Newsroom
November 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Sam Coupland with President of Musicians of Armidale Mark Cooper. Picture supplied

On Saturday morning the sound of music filled the Beardy Street Mall, and it will be a regular event in the coming weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.