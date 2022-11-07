On Saturday morning the sound of music filled the Beardy Street Mall, and it will be a regular event in the coming weeks.
Local community group 'Musicians of Armidale' commenced the Saturday morning sessions from 10am on the mall stage on the weekend.
Armidale Regional Council Mayor, Sam Coupland, said that council had provided some financial support for Musicians of Armidale to begin an eight week program of 'Music in the Mall' on the new stage as part of their focus on activation of the Armidale business precinct.
"A thriving live music scene brings vibrancy to the city and will be a great atmosphere for locals on a Saturday morning," Cr Coupland said.
"We need to bring more people to the heart of our city and at the same time it gives local musicians the opportunity to showcase their wonderful talent.
"This is a great initiative where council can offer local artists a platform to be heard and earn an income from their passion."
President of the Musicians of Armidale Mark Cooper, along with David Carr, Carol Elder, Kez Watson and Steve Tafra have been involved with the Black Gully Music Festival for the past 11 years.
Four years ago, these five were instrumental in setting up a group called Musicians of Armidale to advocate for local artists and seek appropriate venues for performances.
"We are excited about this opportunity to invite local musicians to perform in the Mall. There will be a variety of solo and duo acts playing for two hours and people are welcome to come down to the Mall and bring a chair to relax and enjoy the different styles of music," Mr Cooper said.
