It was very much an open field before its running but Sunday's Guyra Cup saw favourite Hyland Bay pip a gallant Kingstar Bullet for the win.
The five-year-old gelding is trained by Inverell's Wayne Oakenfull and was coming off back-to-back wins over 1900m and 2100m before the 1400m Cup race.
Despite form being in his favour, Hyland Bay's group of Glencoe-based owners weren't confident of snaring the Cup, given the drop in distance.
But heading into the home straight he was in front alongside Jane Clement's Red Beryl.
He continued to push to the front and claim the win in front of Kingstar Bullet, in her first start since June, to win by a head.
"He was always going to be a distance horse but we pulled him back today and he went alright at the 1400m," co-owner Rob Walker said.
"We weren't expecting him to win to be honest.
"He is a better horse than we thought he was."
Walker and the ownership group, as well as the trainer in Oakenfull, have believed in the horse since acquiring him four years ago.
"Wayne bought him as a yearling, we bought him out of the Magic Millions, that's where he has come from," Walker said.
"Wayne has done everything with him, broke him in, done the lot."
And now he has a Guyra Cup in the trophy cabinet but they are aiming to add another Cup win before the year is out.
"We should be back for the Armidale Cup hopefully," Walker said.
"The way he is going, he takes a bit of wheeling, he will be getting pretty light [in the weights] anyway, he is not an open horse yet."
Winona Costin was the jockey who guided Hyland Bay to the win, her third triumph for the day.
It was also Oakenfull's third Cup win for the year after taking out the Inverell and Glen Innes Cups.
Earlier she bagged wins for Cameron Crockett on Holly Road in the 1400m Maiden Handicap and on Mark Stewart's Hombre Grande in the 1900m Benchmark 58.
The opening race of the day, the Colts, Geldings and Entires Maiden Plate over 1100m went to Brett Cavanough's Bonjour Rupert.
The Fillies and Mare's equivalent was won by Theresa Stair's Arliebel.
The Country Boosted Class 1 Hanidcap over 1300m went to Cody Morgan's Sapello while the final race, 1100m Benchmark 58 went to John Shelton's Lady Tulessa.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
