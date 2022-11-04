About 65 people wearing fluffy helmets rolled into Armidale on postie bikes for the annual Variety charity ride for kids, raising $35,000 for local schools in need.
The Variety Adventure Postie Dash teams braved all types of weather and terrain to deliver equipment and resources to seven small schools along their six-day journey across NSW and Queensland.
The 1400km round trip kicked-off in Armidale on October 30 and ended back in the town's Curtis Park about noon on Friday, where the riders got to relax, have fun and laugh over a hot lunch and coffee.
READ MORE:
The postie bikers agreed that the best part of the road trip was seeing the smiles on the faces of the children when they rode into their schools.
"Until you see how happy they are to see us all ride in you can't really explain it," said Bryan Meadows who rode in on the Spiderman bike.
He greeted his son Flynn at the finish line, and both agreed that the eight-year-old would be carrying on the family tradition by joining his father on the ride in about ten or 12 years.
The Black Widows, a team of about five from Armidale, has participated in the charity ride for the past nine years and said they would return in 2023.
"We've had fun times and laughs," Black Widow member Greg Frost said.
"We've been stopping at schools and giving money for little projects, laptops, school furniture. Variety does good things for charity."
The Black Widows take their name from the 1978 Clint Eastwood comedy Any Which Way But Loose, with a cameo appearance by Clyde in the form of a stuffed monkey hanging off the back of a postie bike.
"The motorcycle gang in that movie was a bit hopeless really. And that's what we reckon we are... just a little bit hopeless," Mr Frost joked.
Favourite among the characters was Postman Pat (Allan Tisdell) who collected letters and cards from school children for delivery to sick kids at Gosford Hospital, Maitland Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.
"I reckon I'd have nearly 300 this year," Mr Tisdell said.
"Now Covid is over, I might be able to see the kids again because I've just been dropping them off over the last few years."
Mr Tisdell blew up balloons for the children during visits to the schools by attaching them to the exhaust pipe on his postie bike.
Dick Jones as Papa Smurf, sporting a painted blue face, red hat and brass trumpet, was on the charity ride with his daughter Sara Close as Smurf Blossom.
"We have a lot of fun," Mr Jones said.
"It started a long time ago when we had a bus load of us Smurfs in the Variety Car Bash.
"There was an original Papa Smurf but he passed away, unfortunately. I was Harmony Smurf, so I jumped into the role of Papa Smurf but the bugle stayed."
Singleton-based Robert Harris, wearing the blue animal helmet, said this is his fifth ride with Variety, but the first time he has fallen off twice.
"I hit a bump and the wheel went one way and I went the other," Mr Harris said. "I'm bruised but I am walking." He has been seen by the medic.
"He was flat on the ground!" Another postie bike rider said.
"I thought the grass looked nice and soft and so I wanted to lay in it... as an animal would," Mr Harris joked back.
"We love going to the schools and seeing the kids. Variety does a good job. Everything is set up we just have to ride and have a good time."
The various teams among the 65 included: The Black Widows, Postie Dogs, Wascally Wabbits, Pirates, Animals, Dusty Sistas, Mad Cows and the Postie Dash team.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.