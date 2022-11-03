THE WIDOW of Walcha plotted a murder so convoluted and cold only a book could be long enough to lay bare her dark past and web of lies.
Author Emma Partridge returned close to the scene of Natasha Beth Darcy's worst crime when she held a book event in Tamworth on Thursday.
Ms Partridge's The Widow of Walcha has captivated local readers, becoming one of the most sold books at Collins Booksellers Tamworth this year after first hitting shelves just six months ago.
"I am looking forward to coming to Tamworth and the area where this happened because it did affect so many people," she said ahead of the visit.
"It is something most people in the area know about or have some sort of connection to."
Darcy is serving decades behind bars for gassing her sheep grazier partner Mathew Dunbar in his own bed at his property 'Pandora', just outside the small town of Walcha in August 2017.
"Natasha and her capacity to lie and all the lies she spun are so convoluted that you need a book to explore what she did and how she did what she did," Ms Partridge said.
"It is truly stranger than fiction."
The crime reporter of more than a decade said the case was especially intriguing because locals had a sense of what sinister things Darcy might do before she tragically succeeded in killing Mr Dunbar for his money.
She said the community helped bring Darcy to justice in ways.
The Widow of Walcha reveals Darcy's troubled past and details many couldn't have known as the trial unfolded hours away in Sydney.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
