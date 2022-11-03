Lachlan Robinson is one of thousands of regional NSW students and apprentices who will benefit from the $250 travel card offer.
The Scone-based 19-year-old recently moved to Armidale to study nursing at the University of New England and says he will need the extra cash for fuel when he gets his car next year.
"It'll make a tremendous difference," Mr Robinson said.
The NSW government's $250 prepaid travel card will be valid for 12 months and become available in 2023 on a two-year trial for students and apprentices living in regional NSW.
The card is expected to help with fuel, public transport and taxi costs getting to and from work, university or training.
Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall said the card recognises those in regional areas have the added pressure of travelling longer distances in comparison to their city counterparts.
Many apprentices often need to travel to larger cities such as Tamworth to study TAFE units for a week in what is called "block release", Mr Marshall said.
"And it might be that the practical component of the course is only offered at a central location. It might be Armidale, Inverell or Tamworth."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the initiative will take the pressure off the hip pocket of apprentices, trainees and university students in regional NSW.
"We're investing in the tradies, teachers and technicians of tomorrow," Mr Toole MP said.
Apprentices will be able to apply for the card from February next year, with students also being able to put in their request from April onwards.
Those eligible must be aged between 16 to 66-years-old, meet Australian citizen or permanent resident status and reside in a regional location outside Newcastle, Greater Sydney and Woollongong City Council boundaries.
The card builds on the Regional Seniors' Travel Card initiative which gives pensioners 14 months to use their $250 prepaid card for travel in NSW.
The Seniors' card was announced in 2020 on a four-year trial period and final-round applications end on November 30, 2022.
Mr Marshall MP said the seniors' travel card uptake has been a great success, with there now being about 8000 people in the Northern Tablelands using them to ease financial pressures at home.
