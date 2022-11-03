The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

A $250 travel card for students and apprentices living, working or studying in regional NSW

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 3 2022 - 5:00pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lachlan Robinson is one of thousands of regional NSW students and apprentices who will benefit from the $250 travel card offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.