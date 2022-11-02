Armidale Jockey Club's secretary-manager Jim Dedes is hopeful horses will jump out of the barriers in Sunday's Guyra Cup the local racecourse after having the two previous meetings washed out.
"It is still pretty wet over there of course but we should be alright if we don't get anymore rain," he said.
The $35,000 1400m Guyra Cup has 12 horses accepted for it including last year's winner Drachenfels.
Glen Innes Cup winner Amazingly is also entered.
In terms of hometown heroes to cheer on, Armidale trainer Stirling Osland has Kingstar Bullet nominated for the Cup.
Dedes said it is wide open on what is likely to be a soggy track.
"Depends what handles the track I suppose, it will be a slow track for sure," he said.
"Usually better outside on the wet days, the way the track is cambered they all run to the outside."
It will be the first of what is scheduled to be a busy end to the year for Armidale.
The 1900m Armidale Cup is set down for December.
It is also a qualifier for the $2 million Big Dance which acts as a Country Cups' final run at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day.
There's been plenty of criticism around the Big Dance concept with city-based trainers entering horses in the country clubs' pinnacle event.
In fact, 11 out of the 20 horses in Tuesday's Big Dance were city-based.
Dedes said the concept is a double edged sword with clubs benefitting from having the higher quality horses attend but then the country-based trainers miss out on winning their hometown Cup.
"Clubs rely on turnover, if you get the bigger trainers with the better horses, the turnover is going to be better," he said.
"Unless you get a pretty short on favourite in the race. If Gai Waterhouse brought a horse up and it started $1.50 then the turnover is not much good.
"I do feel sorry for the country trainers that want to win their hometown cup.
"The country trainers support country tracks all the time whereas the Sydney trainers just come up the once."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
