Planting frost tender vegies, here's what you need to know

The Melbourne Cup has been run and won, hopefully with a win in a sweep for you, and with no more frosts for the year!
It's time to get your frost-tender vegies planted out. These include beans, chillies, capsicum, potatoes, pumpkin, squash, marrow, cucumber and of course, tomatoes. Also sow beetroot, carrots, parsnip, silver beet and sweet corn, and continue successive sowings of lettuce and radishes.
Give climbing beans a strong support such as a tripod of stakes, to climb up.
Apply a half a handful of dolomite per square metre before planting cucumber, chillies, capsicum, tomato, pumpkin, watermelon and zucchini. The extra calcium helps prevent blossom end rot, while increasing disease resistance. Don't forget, however, that regular watering is most important to prevent the calcium deficiency that manifests as blossom end rot.
For cucumber, gourds, melons, pumpkin and zucchini, choose a sunny, sheltered position and plant into 15cm high, well-manured mounds to ensure good drainage. Surround with mulch 5-10 cm deep, but keep it away from the base of the plant.
Protect young seedlings from snails and slugs with a saucer of beer that these slimy creatures can easily access. Whatever brand of beer you like best, they will also be happy with. They won't be happy after they drown in it, but you will be very happy!
Also watch for cutworm activity. Cutworms are plump, smooth caterpillars which curl up into a flat coil when disturbed. They hide in litter or soil during the day and feed at night, chewing especially young plants near the ground so that they fall over.
Digging the soil thoroughly before planting; digging around damaged plants; putting "collars" (eg toilet paper rolls) around individual plants or venturing out after dark with a torch, picking them off and drowning in a bucket of soapy water can all help control them.
Protect leafy greens from birds, especially the sparrows. Use strands of black thread strung back and forth above the plants.
Continue using honey traps in apple and pear trees to trap codling moth.
Don't forget the open gardens the weekend of November 12-13. Gostwyck Station, Uralla, is open on Saturday 12th, raising funds for the Uralla CWA. "A Day in the Garden" at Balmoral, 333 Grafton Road, on Sunday 13th, is raising funds for the Armidale Women's Shelter. Both gardens are open from 10am and you can find more info on both on Facebook.
