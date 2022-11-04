The Armidale Express
Advice

Planting frost tender vegies, here's what you need to know

By Dar Brookes
November 5 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Climbing beans can produce a lot of heavy foliage, so you need a sturdy structure such as this well-built frame with bamboo poles for the beans to wrap their tendrils around. Picture supplied

The Melbourne Cup has been run and won, hopefully with a win in a sweep for you, and with no more frosts for the year!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.