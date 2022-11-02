The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

NSW SES responds to about 25 calls since 5:30 Wednesday morning in relation to fallen trees

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 2 2022 - 6:27am, first published 5:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People are being urged caution after a number of trees have fallen on fences, backyards, carports and footpaths in Armidale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.