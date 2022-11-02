People are being urged caution after a number of trees have fallen on fences, backyards, carports and footpaths in Armidale.
Rainfall and strong winds overnight have resulted in the NSW SES receiving about 25 call-outs in relation to fallen trees and flying trampolines since 5:30 Wednesday morning.
The SES is urging people not to park their vehicles under trees and to know the local risks in the community.
"The ground is saturated so trees are blowing out a lot easier than they traditionally would," NSW SES spokesperson Kelly Arnall said.
They are also reminding people to secure loose items such as trampolines, umbrellas and outdoor furniture during stormy, windy weather.
There are no current weather warnings for the Armidale region, with milder winds of up to about 25km predicted for Thursday and Friday.
