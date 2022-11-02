The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Health

NJew Manna Institute in Armidale led by UNE with six from the Regional University Network to improve mental health across regional NSW

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 2 2022 - 5:12am, first published 3:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brighter days are ahead for the people of regional, remote and rural NSW, with a major mental health research institute being based in Armidale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.