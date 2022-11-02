A MAN has been sentenced after admitting to being almost twice the legal limit before crashing his car into the river with four friends inside.
Brent James Parker fronted court for the first time after the crash in the early hours of October 6 in Inverell.
Parker has admitted to being behind the wheel of the Holden Commodore when he lost control on Captain Cook Drive and crashed down an embankment into the Macintyre River in the town.
Parker and four men inside - aged 24, 27 and two aged 19 - managed to climb out of the wreckage and swim to the riverbank. None of the men were injured in the crash, but emergency services were called to the scene.
He underwent a breath analysis which returned a blood alcohol reading of .097 - almost twice the legal limit.
He was charged and has been on bail since the incident.
In Inverell Local Court, Parker pleaded guilty to driving recklessly or in a manner dangerous, driving with mid-range PCA, and using a light vehicle that doesn't comply with tyre standards.
After hearing submissions, magistrate Catherine Samuels convicted Parker of two of the offences, and fined him $920, and placed him on a conditional release order for eight months for the driving recklessly charge.
She also ordered him to have a mandatory interlock device fitted to any vehicle he drives for 12 months.
Parker has also been disqualified from driving for three months.
The vehicle had to be towed out of the river, and was destroyed. The river had a flood watch in place at the time after heavy rain in the area.
