The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Uralla Thunderbolt Festival returns in 2022 | See the photos

By Newsroom
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Uralla rang to the clang and clash of sword against shield, of battle and affray, last Saturday as knights - in shining armour, natch - competed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.