The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

People frocked up in their finest to fundraise for MS in Melbourne Cup charity event in Armidale

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 2 2022 - 5:02am, first published November 1 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Far from the action but close in the Australian spirit, Multiple Sclerosis sufferer Wendy Berkley felt part of the Melbourne Cup connection on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.