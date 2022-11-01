Far from the action but close in the Australian spirit, Multiple Sclerosis sufferer Wendy Berkley felt part of the Melbourne Cup connection on Tuesday.
"People choose a horse to root for and then they become part of a national event," Wendy said.
"And the Melbourne Cup is special because it gives people the opportunity to have a go."
Wendy was among about 100 people at the Armidale Bowling Club in NSW, located more than 1000 kilometers from Flemington Racecourse in Victoria, to raise funds for MS sufferers on the day that "stops the nation".
READ MORE:
There were raffles, prizes, sweeps, and drinks amid food and laughter, and a parade showing garment winners from the Fleece to Fashion awards held in Uralla earlier this year.
Attendees dressed in their best colours and creations, from pops of pink to ravishing reds and classic blacks and blues. They wore timeless fascinators or headbands of faux jewels, and some ordered their outfits online.
Armidale local Jenny Allingham's outfit from Portman's arrived "a bit last minute" in the post today for the big event.
"I like to come to this particular function because I believe it is a great cause. And I like the fact that it supports local people," Jenny said.
"Liz (Foster) always does so much for the community and always puts on a good do. It's a good fun afternoon."
Money raised will go towards helping local MS sufferers in the community like Wendy, giving them up to $1000 to help with the costs of fuel, food and other necessary items. It is estimated there are about 120 people in Armidale suffering from MS, according to emcee Liz Foster.
Wendy has relapsing-remitting MS, which means she could be in a wheelchair, unable to speak, or too lethargic to get out of bed before it subsides again, leaving residual symptoms.
"I always have numbness and tingling in my hands and my legs," Wendy said.
"I get very tired. I don't have any staying power, but on the whole, I manage to do quite well and participate in the community."
MS is a neurological disease that attacks the outer lining of nerves, leaving lesions and preventing easy communication from the brain to the body.
Sufferers have a range of many different symptoms, including impaired coordination, vision loss, pain, and fatigue.
Former Armidale mayor Laurie Bishop turned up to the event in support of MS after images of starving children in Africa on TV prompted him to help others in his own community who might be struggling.
But he said he is not a fan of horseracing, though he admires the thoroughbred. "They are fabulous," he said.
"This (horseracing) is all just money that goes to people who don't really need it from people who can ill-afford it, which is very unfortunate." He'd much rather donate his hard-earned cash to charities, such as MS Armidale.
Wendy's husband John Burrell said the event is a "peg upon which to hang" fundraisers and to bring people together.
"The Melbourne Cup is the one day of the year when all these things come together around the one race," Mr Burrell said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.