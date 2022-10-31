Mark "Shorty" Thorn's childhood dream of becoming a military man was smashed when he dislocated his elbow during his first year of infantry training in NSW.
"When I was seven years old, I saw my cousin come home in uniform to my grandparents' place, and I thought back then, 'Oh, I am going to do that!" Mr Thorn said.
Due to his injury, he served five years in various clerical roles at battalion headquarters in Brisbane before he was discharged in 1992.
"I was shoved into a black hole, no directions," Mr Thorn said of his first months out of the military.
The-then 22-year-old went on a downward spiral of alcohol, partying and drugs.
He was let go into the community after having a bed, bills and meals provided for him his entire adult life, living in a tight-knit community, and being taught to kill during training drills.
But he was one of the lucky ones, he says. The Chief Orderly Room Sergeant "got the ball rolling" and managed to get Mr Thorn on Incapacity Benefits with the Department of Veteran Affairs DVA for about a year.
"Even with an advocate, it's still just mindblowing (all the paperwork)," Mr Thorn said.
"It's easy to see why so many guys just throw their hands up in the air and end up pulling the pin on life.
"We put our neck on the line. We sign a blank cheque up to the value of our lives for our country. Then we just get thrown on the scrap heap, no longer required due to age or injury."
Mr Thorn is today the NSW representative for veteran welfare support group Grunts Australia, which provides a similar level of camaraderie that military personnel receive while with the defence forces.
"For some, it has been life saving," Mr Thorn said. "Back among our own."
For his own mental wellbeing, Mr Thorn said he has not been following the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.
"It's all government smoke and mirrors," he said.
"The money that's being pumped into the Royal Commission could be put into the DVA portfolio to employ more staff to expedite ex-veterans' claims to allow them to get on with life.
"Instead they've got to fight tooth and nail, and harder than they ever have on the battlefield, to get some sort of compensation for injuries sustained."
The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide handed down its interim report on August 11, with the government noting two and agreeing to 11 of the 13 recommendations. The newly-elected Labor government also issued an apology.
"On behalf of the Australian Government, I say, sorry," Minister for Veterans' Affairs Matt Keogh said.
"It is devastating that Australia has lost more serving and former serving personnel to suicide over the last 20 years than through operations over the same period in Afghanistan and Iraq."
"When a person joins the ADF, they undertake a commitment of service to our country, a commitment that may place their life, their health, their wellbeing in harm's way. Families join them on this journey.
"It is our duty to meet the commitment in kind, through looking after our service members and their families, during and after their time in the ADF."
Grunts Australia secretary Donald Laird served 21 years with the defence forces in peacekeeping roles in Malaysia, New Guinea and Egypt until 2001.
He was released after suffering knee and back injuries, PTSD and a skin disorder at the age of 38. It took ten years before he was issued a Gold Card, which gives him access to clinical treatment for all medical issues.
But he says he had to have someone advocating on his behalf to navigate two pieces of legislation and "jump through hoops" to get it.
"Once you walk out the door they forgot all about you. There was nothing. There was nothing. That is why I try and push people towards the RSL," Mr Laird said.
"If we want change in the RSL then the only way we can invoke change is to become a part of it."
Mr Laird is also skeptical whether the $369 million allocated in the 2022 federal budget for the DVA to hasten through the backlog of claims is going to improve much.
"The DVA doesn't have the best score when it comes to doing the best thing by veterans because it is run by public servants, not veterans," Mr Laird said.
From 2001 to 2019, about 1273 members with ADF service since 1985, committed suicide, according to the most recent Australian Institute of Health and Welfare AIHW report.
Hearings continue in Wagga Wagga, and the commission is expected to wrap up in 2023.
