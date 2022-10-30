Thousands of people dressed as ghosts, ghouls, witches, warlocks, devils and skeletons descended on Armidale's Beardy Street Mall for a night of Halloween fun.
From 5pm until the spooky hour of 9pm, children and adults were treated to a variety of entertainment from stilt walkers, balloon artists and more amid a magical atmosphere of mystery and imagination.
Cover band Vinnie and the Cuban Missiles rocked the night away with live music on the strobe-lit stage, as kids bopped and adults danced to hits from 1960s' favourites The Monkees, The Kinks and The Zombies.
There were plenty of treats, food trucks and late-night shops such as Moxon's Bakery, Boo Books and Granny Fi's Toy Cupboard open late to keep people busy in between gasping at the creative and inventive costumes.
And over in the cordoned-off area outside Tattersall's, refreshments flowed for those adults engaged in conversation to relax and unwind ahead of the weekend.
It is just one of 12 events planned for Armidale, Guyra and villages, with the goal of bringing people together while supporting local businesses with $240,000 funding from the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
It kicked off with the International Buskers and Comedy Festival in Armidale on September 27, and there will be Christmas Reindeer, the Guyra Lamb and Potato Festival, Armidale Autumn Festival and more ahead.
