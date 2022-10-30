The Armidale Express
Halloween in Armidale

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated October 31 2022 - 1:42am, first published October 30 2022 - 9:20pm
Thousands of people dressed as ghosts, ghouls, witches, warlocks, devils and skeletons descended on Armidale's Beardy Street Mall for a night of Halloween fun.

RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

