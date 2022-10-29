RYAN Harris' job is to interrupt the natural process after death and preserve human bodies for up to eight years.
He injects the body with embalming fluid to prevent bacterial or fungal growth that causes decomposition.
The University of New England (UNE) hosted the second in its series of Tam Talks all about death, bodies and beyond.
Mr Harris coordinates the university's body donor program and tutors medical anatomy.
Acknowledging the history of anatomy is the key to understanding it, he said.
"Human bodies themselves are the best source of understanding anatomy, and you can't replace it," he said.
"They really are the best source of learning - where we come from and knowing our history."
Some of the practises done to study the body in the past have been gruesome.
The experiments during World War 2 were horrific, Mr Harris said.
Vivisections - dissecting a live body - were administered to study blood circulation during death.
"Particularly after World War 2, there was a stronger need for ethics and for change," he said.
Mr Harris treats everyone as if they were his own grandmother during the embalming process.
"It is a big gift to trust that your body is going to be looked after. I don't want to take that trust away," he said.
"I hope that if the spirits are watching me in the corner, watching what I'm doing, that I'm giving their bodies a life after death - a purpose for medical students to study."
John Clay has 15 years' experience in biological science and calls himself a "hopeful sceptic" when it comes to ghosts.
"The paranormal and the supernatural is a way to explain that which we can't explain," he said.
"What I try and do is explain the unexplainable."
His rule is that the simplest explanation for an otherworldly experience is always the best.
"There isn't enough hard evidence to scientifically prove the existence of ghosts," he said.
"But even so, everybody has had one, or knows somebody who has experienced something.
"Future evidence may help determine this once and for all."
UNE is accepting body donations again after pulling the plug during COVID.
The third Tam Talk will be held on November 29.
