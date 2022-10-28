The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

$100k tourism to boost Waterfall Way

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated October 28 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gushing waterfalls plummet hundreds of metres into misty gorges and golden sunsets settle over ancient forests along the scenic drive from Armidale to Bellingen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.