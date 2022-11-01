The Armidale Express

Health concerns and wind turbines

What you can't hear won't hurt you - or will it?

Wind turbines not only generate electricity but also noise annoyance and 'silent' infrasound, a common phenomenon occurring with wind, storms, earthquakes, and ocean waves and many animals including elephants and whales use infrasound as a means to communicate.

