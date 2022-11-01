What you can't hear won't hurt you - or will it?

Wind turbines not only generate electricity but also noise annoyance and 'silent' infrasound, a common phenomenon occurring with wind, storms, earthquakes, and ocean waves and many animals including elephants and whales use infrasound as a means to communicate.
Thousands of people around the world have lived near wind farms for many years. They have found the noise annoying and quite loud at times, but it hasn't until recently made them feel ill or caused prolonged sleep deprivation. These problems are a result of re-powering.
That's when small wind turbines are replaced with bigger, more efficient models and now those same people are complaining to government. The standard response from government is that the infrasound is drowned out by the background noise (below 75 db) over a distance of 700 metres or so.
The BGR, a scientific research organisation, which advises the German Government, has found that infrasound peak signals are generted over a distance of 20km. Far in excess of the background noise projection of 700 metres usually nominated by government bodies.
So how can this huge difference be explained?
In acoustics, an averaged reading is normally recorded and this protocol is what government and wind farm proponents have been relying on until fairly recently. This would appear to be a deliberate ploy to ignore the infrasound peak signals. This is significant here in Australia. Unembellished data is now being called upon by the regulatory authorities. Thus, a 'flattened' acoustical graph can no longer provide wind farm proponents or government with the argument that infrasound from wind farms is swallowed up by background noise.
Infrasound resonates up to 25db higher inside houses, thereby an outdoor reading of 80db may be 100db inside a nearby living room and why complaints are more often about indoor disturbance instead of outdoor. This could explain why the resident neighbours of the Bald Hills wind farm, who had disturbed sleep hundreds of times after the wind farm began operation would seek relief by sleeping in their cars at the local beach.
Fortunately for them the Victorian Supreme Court this year awarded in their favour, albeit after they had abandoned their homes. Many people living near wind farms get sick, so sick that they abandon (as in, shut the door and leave) their homes.
"What you can't hear, won't hurt you". There is no scientific evidence to support this statement, but there is a colossal amount of scientific evidence indicating otherwise. A research team at Mainz University Medical Centre conducted experiments on the exposure of heart tissue to infrasound.
They said "whether we hear it or not, every form of energy has physical effects and infrasound is particularly dangerous, because we don't hear it. They concluded their research with the following footnote: As medical researchers, it is strongly recommended that infrasound levels generated by wind farms do not approach pathological levels. It is the recommendation of this research group to set the level of infrasound no higher than 80 db as the maximally tolerated limit for chronic exposure.
Insomnia, heart problems, VAD, stress, fear, depression, and fright-flight response are some of the disease symptoms that can be caused by infrasound. Doctors believe that between 10 and 30 per cent of people react to it. And that means it could impact on thousands of people in Regional Australia alone, not to mention the tens of thousands of farm animals and native fauna. A correlation of stress in humans and livestock would seem to be a reasonable hypothesis and particularly when it comes to potential production losses due to tough eating, dark cutting meat.
Nevertheless the mass experiment with industrial wind farms continues unabated.
The 6MW wind turbines, which are two to three times bigger than the ones currently in operation, that are proposed for the New England REZ are new generation and no one really knows exactly what amplitude of infrasound they will be emitting.
But modelling, probability and common sense would suggest that a 6MW turbine will exceed the critical amplitude threshold of 80 db chronic exposure of infrasound over 20kms, which could present as a health problem to any human or animal living within a 20km distance of a 6MW wind turbine. My understanding is that this would encompass many villages and townships across the REZ.
With knowledge comes responsibility and the time has come to take a more active position against this futile violation of regional Australia.
There are sensible alternatives to this potential travesty.
