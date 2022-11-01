What you can't hear won't hurt you - or will it?

Insomnia, heart problems, VAD, stress, fear, depression, and fright-flight response are some of the disease symptoms that can be caused by infrasound. Doctors believe that between 10 and 30 per cent of people react to it. And that means it could impact on thousands of people in Regional Australia alone, not to mention the tens of thousands of farm animals and native fauna. A correlation of stress in humans and livestock would seem to be a reasonable hypothesis and particularly when it comes to potential production losses due to tough eating, dark cutting meat.

