Take in the colour this time of year

What an amazing, lush, albeit very wet, spring we are having!
Many gardeners are saying they have never seen such a great spring. Make sure you get out and about and take in all the colour that this time of year brings with it and maybe some of the luscious scents, such as lilacs, as well. Cut some for a vase, to bring those scents and colour to enjoy inside, as well as when you are in the garden.
Frost tender annuals such as petunias, phlox and marigolds can be planted out now, but be sure to check the forecast and protect against frost if necessary. In the last week of October or early November, plant out asters, zinnias, nasturtiums. Protect all of these against slugs and snails, especially straight after planting and after rain.
Dahlias can be planted into a sunny, well-drained spot now. For mass planting, try miniature dahlias - they have smaller flowers, but plenty of them.
Divide and plant out your dahlias when shoots appear at the base of the stems. The tubers themselves don't shoot as new growth comes from dormant eyes at the base of the old stems. Divide tubers with part of the stem attached.
Dahlias other than the dwarf varieties need to be staked. It is easiest to put the stake in the hole with the tuber when planting, otherwise, if staking is done later, you run the risk of hammering the stake through the tuber. Snails and slugs love the new growth of dahlias, so protect them diligently!
If there are parts of your garden that are still sodden or even waterlogged, even with summer only just around the corner, it is best not to mulch just yet and let the areas dry out first. Check mulch you have already applied, that it has not compacted and if so, try to fluff it up a bit to improve air circulation.
Continue to liquid feed the leaves of spring-flowering bulbs such as daffodils, jonquils and tulips, and remember is important NOT to remove the foliage until it has completely yellowed as nutrition has to be stored in the bulbs for next year's flowers.
The Armidale Garden Club's next meeting is at 7:30 pm on Thursday, November 24 at the Uniting Church Youth Club Hall, off Rusden St. If you would like any more info, please call 0412 589 414; otherwise just come along!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.