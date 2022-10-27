The Armidale Express
Mistrial in case of Bruce Lehrmann, charged with raping Brittany Higgins at Parliament House

By Blake Foden
Updated October 27 2022 - 12:23am, first published 12:05am
Bruce Lehrmann outside court while the jury deliberated in his trial over the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins, inset. Pictures by Karleen Minney

The jury in the Parliament House rape trial has sensationally been discharged after one of its members disobeyed a judge's directions and took a problematic research paper into the jury room.

