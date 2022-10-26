New teams from different towns introduced for coming cricket season

For a number of years, the Walcha cricket competition has run with four senior teams.
But one withdrew on the eve of their competition the association was forced to reconsider the future of their competition.
A phone call to the Armidale and District Cricket Association saw both parties come up with a solution.
Walcha, and its Uralla team, will combine to make a second and third grade team to play in the Armidale competition.
For Walcha's Dan Hunt, it was a positive solution to what initially looked dire.
"This association has been going for a long time and we didn't want it to disappear," he said.
"Some of the players, their sons or daughters play junior cricket in Armidale so it is not a reach for us to go to Armidale.
"We really enjoyed our comp, most people we talked to around our area are sad to see the comp but in the end it is about having cricket available for both towns."
Coupled with the juniors having the combined competition, Walcha and Armidale have enjoyed friendly matches in Northern Inland's second tier representative tournament in the Connolly Cup.
SEE ALSO:
And Hunt sees the benefits including playing against a wider range of cricketers as well as giving their younger players a pathway to senior competition.
"It is very natural, we do know a lot of the people there," he said.
"The first phone call we made was to Armidale and we thought that would be a better fit than anywhere else.
"Especially for the young kids, it is going to give them a bit more broad view of cricket.
"Being such a little comp before, it was a bit sheltered.
"It is going to be interesting for those young people to get more exposure and more opportunities."
Hunt said they should have enough numbers to field teams in both grades.
"We have got a few young fellas but mainly it is the usual suspects," he said.
"We have had a few retirements, a few of them thought it was a good chance to step back a bit.
"But overall, it is the same people."
The competition's start has been pushed back to November 5.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.