Friday
The Beardy Street Mall will be overflowing with ghosts, witches, stilt-walkers, balloon-makers and roving characters for a major Halloween event on Friday from 5pm to 9pm. The event will include live music and food trucks. For the kids there will be trick or treating with lots of free lollies.
Saturday
Thunderbolts Festival 2022 promises a jam-packed program full of family entertainment, and a fun day out in Uralla. The event, now in its 23rd year, will include markets, a street parade, rock climbing wall, hula hoop competition, mini golf, a giant slide, live entertainment, and rides for the kids. The festival runs from 10am to 3.30pm in Alma Park.
Sunday
Come along and wave off the 65 riders as they head off on a 1000km journey, raising money for the Variety Children's Charity. The riders will be departing Curtis Park at 8am. They return on Friday, November 4, at approximately 12.30pm. The Variety Postie Bike Dash is a six-day ride through northern NSW and southern Queensland.
Tuesday
Armidale's Can Assist branch is hosting a Melbourne Cup luncheon at Armidale Golf Club. The colour theme is black and gold. Tickets cost $80 and are available from Concepts of Armidale at 195 Beardy Street, phone 6771 1877. Cost includes two-course meal and complimentary drink on arrival. Sweeps and raffle, auction at 1.30pm. The event runs until 4pm.
Tuesday
Armidale District MS branch is hosting a Melbourne Cup Day lunch and fashion parade at Armidale City Bowling Club. The lunch starts at midday and tickets cost $45. Tickets are available on events.humanitix.com.
