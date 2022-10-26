A farmer counts his sheep as they bound past in the eerie twilight. Two horses watch from a nearby paddock. He counts... 1... 2... 3...
"A calm sense arises when the numbers match up," wrote the photographer of the scene captured in country Australia.
"But a sense of unease and trepidation, an unknown sense of something wrong appears when the numbers don't match.
"Stock theft is no joke."
READ MORE:
The four judges have had their say. And it is this image titled 'Counting Sheep' that has won the University of New England's national Rural Crime and Law photo competition.
The public is now invited to decide which photo best represents rural crime for the People's Choice Award before November 18 when the names of the photographers will also be revealed.
They have 10 to choose from, including the second and third winners picked by the judges and titled 'Under Investigation' and 'Dumped and Forgotten'.
The judges chose their three winners based on rural relevance, connection of image to the crime, the artist's statement, and the composition and aesthetic of the picture.
One of the judges, Australian artist Graham McBride, said the winning entry successfully portrayed the anticipation and uncertainty triggered by the possibility of a criminal act.
"The regular activity of counting sheep could be a non-event - or it could uncover a costly crime if not all sheep can be accounted for," Mr McBride said.
The other two award winners included illegal dumping and the arson of a stolen car, both "also cause damage and disruptions to the natural environment - a crime upon crime," he said.
Dr Alistair Harkness, competition organiser and co-director of UNE's Centre for Rural Criminology, said understanding community perceptions around crime is an important aspect of criminology.
He said the judges also took into account the portrayal of emotions, such as anxiety and uncertainty, that an experience with crime, of the fear of crime, can induce for victims in rural or remote areas.
Human disrespect, vandalism, ignorance in relation to others' property rights or to the natural environment, greed, activities of law enforcement and the ambiguities of crime comprised the other eight photos.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.