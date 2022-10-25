It was just 18 months ago that Mike and Chrissie Spencer sold their house, packed up their belongings and set off in their caravan for a pilgrimage through eastern Australia.
The plan was to visit various towns, get to know the pastors there and, hopefully, be invited to speak.
Mike has written a book on the Christian history of Australia.
"Australia", he said, "is built on the Christian convictions of the big names in our history books. People like Captain Cook, Governor Macquarie, John Oxley.
"We wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the Christian commitment of these people. Chrissie and I see ourselves as God's ambassadors to point people back to our Christian heritage."
What actually happened was that they got as far as Armidale when the COVID lockdown hit. But, far from being a setback, they used their six months in Armidale to get around the churches and to get to know the folks in the caravan park.
During that time, they spoke in a number of churches and Christian organisations and youth nights.
Chrissie revived her nursing training and worked at the hospital. She also got involved in ministry to women in the town, including a regional women's evening.
She shared her own story of the journey from family dysfunction, to alcoholism, to finding God and eventually pastoring a church.
When the doors finally opened, the couple moved on to Grafton. On arriving there, Mike researched a list of local churches. He would ring the pastors and introduce himself and seek to meet with them, encourage them and maybe receive an invitation to speak at the church.
At Bellingen they were invited to speak to the residents at Sherwood Cliffs Drug Rehabilitation Centre. They were invited to speak at churches and at the women's conference. Likewise, Inverell and Murwillumbah.
Several times in their travels, they were invited to stay back and pastor a church. But Mike said, "That isn't what we were called to. God has called us to be on the road, to be his ambassadors, to be encouraging people to come back to God because God is coming back for them."
Mike Chrissie were back in Tamworth, briefly last week, where they shared how the adventure had unfolded.
While they were never sure what lay ahead, they have a pack full of stories of seeing God at work.
From chance meetings at a café table to teaching at conferences, they have talked with people, prayed with people.
They have seen people healed and set free from addictions. At one place they spoke at the Salvation Army meeting and one man was so changed that he walked 10 km the next morning to share the news with his sister.
So, what's the next step? Mike and Chrissy will be based at Redcliffe where they will conduct smaller trips.
Mike said, "It doesn't matter how old you are, if God calls you to do something in the winter of your life, He will see it through."
