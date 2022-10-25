Hockey New England have had a very successful end to their winter season.
Four youngsters were selected in the NSW under 13s teams to compete in Hobart at the Australian Championships from September 26 to the October 4.
Ashlee Morgan, Lucy Deiderick, Angus Schmude and Luke Whitty all enjoyed their first taste at the high level Australian Championship.
All in separate teams, Ashlee captained the NSW Lions girls, Lucy was in the NSW Stars girls, Angus in the NSW Stars boys and Luke in the NSW Lions boys.
Ashlee's NSW Lions were pipped at the post to finish second out of the 12 teams from across the Australian states and territories.
Lucy was awarded six out of the 11 "Player of the Match" awards for her games, presented by Hockey Australia officials.
Lucy and Luke's teams each finished fifth out of 12, and Angus finished eighth out of 12.
All four had a great experience and made great friends.
While in Hobart they were able to watch a Hockey One League game between the Brisbane Blaze and the Tasmanian Tigers.
They were impressed with the fast paced game and inspired them all to keep reaching for their goals.
Nathan Czinner, part of the NSW Pride team was here in Armidale running a skills clinic for local youngsters.
Luke, Lucy and Ashlee have also been selected into the under 15s NSW squad as well.
Together with Archie Clarke, Luke Schmude, Elijah Love, Miller Harwood, Sophia Havas, and Mosie Wright, they will start their selection campaign at the end of October, with the final under 15s NSW teams to be announced in February 2023.
The under 15s National Championship will be in Darwin in middle of April 2023.
We wish them the best of luck.
At the other end of the country at the same time, Women's Masters National Championships were held in Cairns and Men's Masters National Championship was held at the Gold Coast.
HNE women's masters ladies also had great success.
Nardie Gream was in the over 34s NSW team, Carolyn Beresford and Cyndy Slade were in the 55s NSW team and Angie Dean was in the 60s NSW team.
The 60s NSW team came away with a silver medal.
The 55s team came away with a bronze medal.
The 34s NSW team finished up fourth.
At the conclusion of the Championship, Nardie Gream was named in the Australian 34s team, Cyndy Slade was named in the Australian 55s team and Carolyn Beresford was named shadow for the 55s Australian team.
HNE Mens masters gentlemen were in the middle, at sunny Gold Coast.
Greg Doolan was in the NSW 50s 2 team and finished with a gold medal.
Matt Jackson in the 35s finished up with a gold medal.
Barry Marshall was in the NSW 60s 2 and finished with a silver medal.
Mark Low in NSW45s 2 finished with a bronze.
Paul Marquardt was in NSW 60s 1. Mark Clayton was in the NSW 50s 2.
Keith Ellis in the NSW 75s and Andrew Myhill played for Queensland.
Hockey New England now turn into the summer competition with Indoor kicking off on October 20.
Hockey New England will also be sending teams to the NSW State Championship over the coming months.
Looking forward to another successful campaign.
