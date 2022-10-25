The Armidale Express

Hockey New England has had a stellar season

Updated October 25 2022 - 2:39am, first published 1:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hockey New England have had a very successful end to their winter season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.