The PLC Armidale community rallied last weekend to celebrate the 135th anniversary of the oldest educational institution in Armidale.
Groups connected to the school gathered to mark the milestone, and the school has announced it's set to become an annual event.
On Saturday, October 22, more than 200 people gathered in the Astra Arts and Dorothy Knox Centres for a black-tie ball featuring live music, fine food and a fashion show of uniforms from the past modelled by current students.
Established in 1887 under the name of the New England Ladies College, PLC Armidale is one year older than its big sister PLC Sydney, which was established in 1888.
Saturday night's event was a combined effort between the PLC Armidale Old Girls Union, the PLC Armidale P&F Committee and the PLC Armidale College Foundation. This college community gathering will now be held in various forms on the last weekend of October each year.
The event was a highlight for the annual PLC Armidale Old Girls Reunion, which began on Friday night with cocktails and culminated with brunch on Sunday.
For some Old Girls, it was the first time they had been to the current college grounds, having graduated in 1946 before the all-girls institution moved to the 'promised land' as the newly purchased north hill site was called at the time.
The school has moved through six different locations, and spent 53 years on the current site.
