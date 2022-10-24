WATER releases are continuing from some of the region's dams after record inflows in some parts over the weekend.
The spillways of dams including Copeton, Keepit and Split Rock have been in full flight after last week's rainfall and inflows.
On Monday, Copeton was sitting at 98.3 per cent, Split Rock Dam near Manilla was at 104.5 per cent, while at Lake Keepit, the dam was hovering at 99.6 per cent.
"At no point during the most critical hours of the inflow peak did the dams' releases exceed the rate of flow into the storage, thereby reducing the potential flood impact from their catchments," a Water NSW spokesperson said. "Water was held back in both dams until exceptionally high downstream tributary rivers began receding, further mitigating flood heights."
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
