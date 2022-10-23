Roger Britton was among 65 former teachers revisiting the Armidale Teachers' College after more than 60 years apart.
The group, most now in their 80s, travelled from as far as Canada and across NSW to meet in Armidale on Thursday to share three days of memories in a town once very different from today.
Roger arrived from Ballina in 1961 as a fresh-faced 17-year-old to study the two-year intensive course at the Armidale Teachers' College along with about 250 other students.
They were taught a range of subjects from biology, art, music and PE from nine in the morning to five o'clock in the afternoon.
"Our course was very full, very packed," Roger said.
Artwork owned by Howard Hinton and pieces painted by Norman Lindsay hung on the walls and Roger fondly remembers the impeccably kept rose gardens overseen by the head gardener.
Most students in their free time would head to the local boutique nightclub called the Galloping Grape to buy "bottomless" cups of coffee located next to Central Park in town.
"The coffee was so strong that it'd make our hair stand on end, so we could only handle about three cups of the stuff," Roger said.
Saturday nights would be spent in the college's gymnasium boogying to hits such as That'll Be The Day and Peggy Sue by Buddy Holly or Roger's favourite Running Bear by Johnny Preston.
Roger studied on a Commonwealth scholarship that paid for tuition and accommodation at about 17 pounds a month.
"By the time we bought our books and gear such as football jumpers and so on, it would have been about the equivalent to three dollars a week that we lived on," Roger said.
He wanted to teach Physical Education to students in high school upon graduating from the Teachers' College in 1962.
Instead, he was transferred to educate 25 children, from the ages of five to 15, on various school subjects from English to mathematics at the NSW-based Liston Public School.
"I was sent to a little one-teacher school, right up near the Queensland border," Mr Britton said.
"I brought a record player, a slide projector, LP records, electric shaver, and when I got there, there was no electricity."
The heritage-listed Armidale Teachers' College was once the site of a former prison before it was demolished and rebuilt in its current form from 1928-1930.
It has since become a beloved icon of the town and the thousands of teaching, adult education and nursing graduates who have walked up the terrazzo steps and along the parquetry floors.
The Armidale Teachers' College today is the home of the New England Conservatorium of Music NECOM, with their annual New England Sings! event being sold out ahead of Sunday's show.
