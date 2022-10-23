The Armidale Express
Class of '62 revisits Armidale's Old Teachers' College for three-day reunion

By Rachel Gray
October 23 2022 - 6:00pm
Roger Britton was among 65 former teachers revisiting the Armidale Teachers' College after more than 60 years apart.

