A green energy firm has released plans for an 100MW new battery in the New England - just a stone's throw from an even bigger utility-scale battery.
Together, the two projects would rival some of the world's largest batteries, in terms of capacity.
Renewable energy firm Neoen plans to spend about $80 million on its Eathorpe Battery, east of Armidale.
If built, at 112 Eathorpe Road, it would be an immediate neighbour to the Maoneng Group's Armidale Battery Energy Storage System at 89 Eathorpe Road.
Boasting about 200 Megawatt hours of juice, the 100MW battery would be substantially larger than South Australia's famous Hornsdale Tesla Battery, which was the world's largest when finished in 2017.
The manufacturer of the battery is yet to be determined, but it may consist of modular lithium-ion type batteries, to be housed in either climate-controlled shipping container style buildings or outdoor cabinets, according to the company.
The battery would improve the affordability and sustainability by "allowing for generated renewable energy to be stored and then supplemented to the electricity grid constituting the National Electricity Market, supporting the transition of the energy sector away from a centralised system of fossil fuel generation, towards a more decentralised system of renewable energy production and storage," the company said.
It would also "assist in reducing greenhouse gas emissions."
Neoen also has plans to build a proposed billion-dollar wind project near Kentucky.
In planning documents published by the state government, the power company said the project would generate as many as 100 jobs during the construction phase and about three once completed.
Neoen will donate back some of the profits from the scheme through a community benefit sharing program.
If approved the project is scheduled to be commissioned in 2026 and operate for 20 years or more.
Batteries are a crucial element in NSW's planned transition to a green power grid, because they allow intermittent wind and solar power to store energy during peak production and transmit it when demand is high.
Even a medium-scale battery can be crucial in maintaining grid stability, well beyond its apparent energy capacity.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
