The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Court

Kane John Smith-Croft to stand trial accused of head stabbing in West Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 21 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TAMWORTH man is set to stand trial in the district court accused of stabbing another man in the temple with a bodkin needle during a brawl.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.