The new Northern Heat program literally hit the ground running at the first training session in Armidale on Saturday.
To establish a baseline on players' fitness, the entire squad was put through their paces in a grueling session that featured both a Yo-Yo Test and a one-kilometre time trial.
The bulk of the squad recorded impressive results, with several posting efforts that are comparable to what would be expected to be seen by players looking to be drafted.
Also read:
Adding to the physical demands on the day, the players had two short sessions that focused on ball work and movement that reflect the way that the Northern Heat squads will be expected to play.
There were a number of players who used the session as their trial, with five further inclusions into the program based on their efforts. In addition three older former squad members have been invited back to act as leaders and role models for the younger players. These eight new inclusions are (role models in bold):
Northern Heat program manager Paul Taylor said that the squad has set the bar high and will be expected to maintain this standard from now on.
"Saturday's session was excellent, and the efforts of the players was exactly what we expect to see from players who want to challenge themselves and grow as footballers," he said.
"At the end of the session we challenged them to exceed this standard every time we come together, and to take responsibility for their own progression by working on their fitness on their own.
"I'm confident that the players we've picked will respond in the right way to these challenges and will help to elevate the program to exceptional standards.
The next session for the Northern Heat will be in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, November 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.