Here's why we should be concerned about wind farms

I am writing with reference to the article "Residents in New England waiting months for Winterbourne Windfarm to release Environmental Impact Statement so objections can be raised" published online on the 12 October 2022.
The article discusses the concerns of Mr Timms that swathes of prime agricultural land will be turned into power production facilities if the local Renewable Energy Zone plan were to go ahead. There is however a more important reason why residents of Armidale area need to be concerned about wind farms in the region: noise and its potential to cause issues at significant distance, particularly at night.
Back in 2015 the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) issued a review on the literature on wind turbines and health impacts: "NHMRC Information paper: Evidence on wind farms and human health". The conclusions of the review were inconclusive. However as always, the devil is in the detail.
Much of the scientific literature published on the subject did not meet inclusion criteria of the review. However, one paper by a lay person did. It was a survey by Mary Morris titled "Waterloo Wind Farm Survey".
The survey results were quite concerning. Residents living up to 10km from the wind farm reported experiencing noise nuisance issues which were attributed to the presence of the local wind farm.
The Waterloo wind farm consisted of only thirty-seven 3MW wind turbines. The current plans for the region include perhaps over one thousand wind turbines, many of which will be within 10km of urban centres and be of 6MW capacity - twice as large as those of the Waterloo wind farm.
I think the residents of the region should not just be concerned about the proposed wind farms: they should be alarmed.
The days of living in a peaceful quiet rural environment will be over, particularly at night when noise travels furthest. Even if many believe that the town Armidale won't be affected, then perhaps they should think of how many sleep deprived residents rural residents will be driving in and around Armidale every day and how safe our roads will be.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.