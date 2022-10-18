The Armidale Express
29th annual Rural Women's Gathering held in Glen Innes

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
October 18 2022
More than 100 women from across regional and rural NSW met in Glen Innes for the 29th annual Rural Women's Gathering on Thursday evening last week ahead of the International Day of Rural Women 2022.

