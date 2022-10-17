The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Carers, clients call for Clark Centre, Armidale's only acute mental health unit, to stay open at Christmas

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated October 17 2022 - 10:14pm, first published 10:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Clients of the Clark Centre say it's time to end a practice of closing the region's only acute-level mental health unit over Christmas, forcing patients to travel hundreds of kilometres for care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.