THIEVES have left a hefty damage bill at a local school after breaking in and smashing windows before a stolen car was found on fire nearby.
Armidale police are investigating the incidents in and around Duval High School which they believe are linked.
Police were called to the high school on Butler Street about 12.30am on Sunday after thieves set off a security alarm.
READ MORE:
"Offenders have damaged the school and have gained access through multiple smashed windows," New England Police Inspector Darren Williams said.
"Security were alerted and the persons of interest have left the school prior to their arrival."
He said nothing had been reported stolen to police.
It was one of two calls to the school police received in just a few hours overnight on Saturday.
A ute stolen from Rocky River was also torched behind the school overnight on Saturday.
Sometime between 6pm on Saturday and 4am on Sunday, offenders stole the blue Mitsubishi Triton from an Everton Road home at Rocky River.
"At around 5am police received information that a vehicle was on fire behind Duval High School," Inspector Williams said.
"[When police arrived] the vehicle was engulfed in fire and destroyed."
Inspector Williams said police believe the incidents could be linked and appealed for public help.
"Anyone with information on this is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers," he said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.