The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Uralla Clinic wins national Pen CS award at Australian Association of Practice Managers on Gold Coast

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated October 17 2022 - 10:47pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A local medical clinic has been recognised at a national awards ceremony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.