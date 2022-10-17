A local medical clinic has been recognised at a national awards ceremony.
The award, which recognised the Uralla Clinic's efforts in properly recording patient data so staff can focus on providing better care for those who walk through their clinic doors, comes as it faces the challenges of bulk-billing.
Practice Manager Danielle Batt said the Uralla Clinic is doing all they can to keep healthcare affordable as the cost of living rises.
"We're trying to stay a bulk-billing practice," Mrs Batt said.
"Medicare's not really keeping up with indexation, and we're having problems with paying our regular bills.
"We're thinking about options, but at the moment we don't have plans to change."
The clinic won the prestigious Pen CS award for Data Quality Improvement, beating many larger medical practices, at the 2022 Australian Association of Practice Management National Conference on the Gold Coast on October 12.
Mrs Batt said the goal is to keep people out of hospital by identifying patients due for regular check-ups, especially for chronic illnesses such as diabetes, kidney or heart disease or cancer.
"If we don't keep data up to date, people could slip through the cracks," Mrs Batt said.
The staff at Uralla Clinic can also compare how their practice is rated against the state or national average by downloading unidentifiable patient data using the software.
Mrs Batt said the new tech has also given the clinic's two part-time doctors Dr Syed Ahsan and Dr Salma Husain, nurse Steph McPhee and receptionist Steph Woodridge more time to focus on patient care.
"We just don't have time to be going through lists manually, it just takes forever," Ms Batt said.
"But our doctors also know their patients. And they could say, 'Okay, this patient is someone that I'm going to have to keep an eye on'."
The small clinic in Uralla is doing all they can to keep costs low while trying to improve services for people in a region where demand for healthcare staff is high.
Mrs Batt said even though they are a clinic in a small town with an approximate population of about 2700, they have seen patients from nearby Tamworth, Armidale and Inverell.
She said the clinic is "squeezing patients in at the moment".
"Our doctors are working longer hours than they'd like to because they're trying to fit everyone in," Mrs Batt said.
"They're also working in Armidale. So they've had to spread their time a bit more evenly between us and the Armidale clinic."
As part of the national Pen CS award, Mrs Batt was also invited to attend the Australian Association of Practice Managers' convention to learn cutting-edge skills and make the clinic even better.
"It was a big learning curve for me. I was inundated with so much information in the three days that I was there."
Mrs Batt said she was surprised to hear about the joint investigation by media outlets ABC and Nine newspapers uncovering flaws in the Medicare system that enabled GPs to reportedly rort the system of billions of dollars.
Doctors were said to have charged deceased people and falsified patient records, in the investigation.
Mrs Batt said she has found the practices of the government organisation have been so stringent they even phoned her in the middle of the night while she was trying to process a claim.
"They said, 'it's a funny time to be doing it' and I said, 'yeah well, it just happened to be that I was catching up on some work," Mrs Batt said.
"I think they were just checking to make sure there was someone in the office and that we had actually put it through. And it wasn't a hoax or something.
"They are usually pretty much on top of everything. So I don't know how they (doctors) could be claiming for dead people."
The Australian Medical Association later hit back at the investigation's claims, saying most doctors do the right thing.
