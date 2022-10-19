Need a second chance? How to get a car loan if you have a bad credit rating

When you need to buy a car but your financial history means it might be hard to secure a loan there are options available.

Story in partnership with Savvy.



For most of us, buying a car is not about treating ourselves to a luxury item. A car is a necessity; the way to get to work, to run your business, to get the kids to school.



While some cities and locations have ample alternatives to private car ownership to get around, in many places having your own transportation is a must.

What happens though if you are in desperate need of a new car - maybe to replace one that's costing too much in repairs, or to upgrade to a more fuel efficient model - but a bad credit history means you're likely to be rejected for a loan to to make the purchase?



In these tougher times many people are finding it harder to meet all of their financial commitments and could easily find themselves with a low credit score as a result of their past financial activity.



The good news is having a low credit score doesn't automatically rule out approval for a car loan by some providers, said personal finance expert Bill Tsouvalas, the founder and managing director of Savvy.



Mr Tsouvalas said good preparation and understanding about what financiers are looking for can help you get a car loan with a bad credit history, and at the same time set yourself up for a better financial future.



"There are many specialist lenders who are prepared to look outside the box for customers who want to get a car loan but who may have struggled with their credit in the past and may have a bad credit rating," he said.



"It may be a longer application process and you'll need to provide more information about your circumstances and financial situation, and to demonstrate your capacity to pay back the loan, but it is possible to achieve."



What's your credit score?



Most people have a credit score or credit rating, unless you've never had a credit card, loan or other line of credit.



It's based on personal and financial information about you that's kept in your credit report compiled by Australia's credit rating agencies. Lenders use your credit score to decide whether to lend you money.



You can easily check your credit score for free.



While a poor credit score may be caused by a variety of reasons, the specialist lenders who offer bad credit car loans are more focused on your ability to repay your loan now, said Mr Tsouvalas.



"The trick is to make yourself as appealing an applicant as possible, which will go a long way towards helping you get approved," he said.



What the lenders look for

When it comes to the criteria borrowers need to meet to qualify for a car loan different lenders can have different requirements.



However, there are some standard factors that will increase your chances of approval for a bad credit car loan.



They include:



Income and employment

These are perhaps the most important in determining how suited you are to repaying the loan, said Mr Tsouvalas.



"Lenders will look for applicants whose income will comfortably cover the loan's repayment requirements," he said.



"As part of this, they'll want to see that you're able to maintain consistency in your employment and aren't at major risk of finding yourself out of a job."



Residential history

Lenders want to see that your living arrangements are stable and unlikely to change too much into the future as further evidence of the strength of your application.



"Changes in living arrangements often lead to changes in costs like rent and lenders want to ensure the loan can be financed no matter what," said Mr Tsouvalas.



Loan amount

The sky is definitely not the limit if you're applying for finance when you have a bad credit score. Lenders want to see a realistic loan amount in the applications.



"The lower the amount, the lower the risk," said Mr Tsouvalas. "For example, no lenders will accept a $75,000 loan application for a bad credit customer, as they likely won't be able to service the loan with interest on top of principal repayments."

Keep your spending in check

Lenders will be looking at your living expenses and assessing how big a financial burden adding loan repayments to the mix will be.



"They want to see that paying off your loan won't make your life significantly more difficult," said Mr Tsouvalas.



"And if can show that you've been relatively responsible with your money, it can go a long way towards helping your chances of approval."

Seek help

Any recent defaults on other debts will be a red flag to lenders and make them less likely to approve your application.



"Lenders will be assessing your credit report to determine whether there are recent default issues, particularly if they're of a similar nature to a car loan," said Mr Tsouvalas.



"It's important that you really focus on getting your finances in order so you can demonstrate your ability to be responsible about any debts you have. If you're struggling with debt the answer is to seek help and advice and get back in control of your finances."



The good news is that by having a loan and paying it off on time is also a valuable way to help mend a bad credit history.



The good news is that by having a loan and paying it off on time is also a valuable way to help mend a bad credit history.


