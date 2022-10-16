Mystery head injury, motorcycle crash among five emergencies on busy weekend

A man injured with a mystery head injury at Glen Innes was among five health emergencies keeping the Westpac Rescue Helicopter busy on the weekend.
The helicopter was called to a third emergency job on Saturday morning, after a man suffered a mystery head injury in Glen Innes.
The 33-year-old man was found unconscious in the town after being injured from an "unknown cause", according to the helicopter spokesperson.
The first of the five callouts came on Friday afternoon when a 49-year-old motorcycle rider reportedly came off his vehicle at Curricabark, south of Nowendoc.
The rescue helicopter was called to the scene by NSW Ambulance at about 2.35 pm.
He was treated for pelvic and hand injuries before being flown to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition, according to a spokesperson for the rescue helicopter.
The helicopter was called out for a second time that day, on Friday night, for an urgent transfer from the Wee Waa hospital.
A 74-year-old man suffered serious leg fractures in a fall at his home, and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked with flying him to the Tamworth hospital at about 11.25 pm, the spokesperson said.
He was airlifted to Tamworth in a stable condition for further medical treatment.
At about 9.35 am, the NSW Ambulance tasked the helicopter with flying him to the Tamworth hospital for further medical treatment. He was described as being in a stable condition.
The helicopter was called twice on Sunday.
At about 8.10 am, the service was called to Narrabri hospital to transfer a 56-year-old man to Tamworth hospital.
At midday it was called to the Wee Waa hospital to fly a 67-year-old man to Tamworth hospital.
Both were suffering from a medical condition which required specialist treatment at the larger referral hospital. They were both reportedly in a stable condition.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
