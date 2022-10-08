Plants responding to wet conditions

Wow, so much moisture around! Plants and gardens are responding to the rain as well as to the warmer weather.
Also loving the wet times are slugs. There seem to be an abundance of them and far more than in other seasons or years.
Often you only realise slugs are around when your seeds are just germinating, or seedlings have been newly planted, and you find they have been drastically munched on overnight.
Slugs don't usually venture out far from their feeding grounds or shelter and disappear back into their hides before daylight. During the day they hide in soil, in long grass or weeds, in piles of pots or timber or under vegetation.
In hot or dry weather, they bury themselves deep in the soil to stop drying out.
To combat these pests, clean up to reduce hiding spots by tidying up piles of pots or timber and weedy corners.
You can go out with a torch at night and collect them in a bucket of soapy water, or in a plastic bag which you can put in the freezer to put them into dormancy first and then they die.
It is a little easier to place a cardboard box on damp ground; slugs will congregate under it and you can collect them in daylight hours. Alternatively, you can put out beer traps that they will drown in.
Just bury a shallow dish so the edges are at ground level and fill it with beer.
Even if you haven't planted any seeds or seedlings yet this season, try a couple of these strategies before you plant, to reduce the slug populations.
Spring radishes are delicious. Sow seed directly in the ground and you'll be harvesting in 4-6 weeks.
Beetroot, carrot, leek, lettuce, peas, silver beet, parsnip, spring onions, rocket and potatoes can also all be sown directly in the ground now.
Broccoli and Asian greens such as pak choy, red mustard, mizuna and tatsoi can be sown and you can reduce the chance of them bolting to seed by keeping them regularly watered and perhaps giving some shade protection if we get a period of hotter than average spring weather.
It's also time to sow celery, celeriac, but these are best started in trays. Also sow the traditional summer crops such as cucumber, pumpkin, eggplant, squash, zucchini, capsicum and tomatoes in trays, ready to plant out in early November.
