Gardening in New England: Here's what to plant during La Nina rainfall

By Dar Brookes
October 15 2022 - 5:47am
A large sweep of forget-me-nots in a shady woodland. They look lovely "en-masse" like this, but you can see how they are starting to overwhelm some other plants!

The season has been terrific for any plants that do best in moist conditions, such as forget-me-nots.

