The season has been terrific for any plants that do best in moist conditions, such as forget-me-nots.
Forget-me-nots flower during spring and summer and have delightful small light blue, sometimes pink, flowers with yellow centres.
In the wild, forget-me-nots grow near bodies of water which provide the high humidity and moisture that they prefer, so they are great for growing under trees in moist dappled shade.
Forget-me-nots generously self-seed and so they spread easily. They look terrific in big swathes in a woodland type area but in our climate, where we tend to get cooler summers, they might take over other less-vigorous plants and might colonise those areas, if you let them, and the conditions are right.
In seasons like the current one, forget-me-nots have multiplied rapidly as they have loved the damp conditions and in some places are like weeds spreading well beyond their allocated spaces.
Care of forget-me-nots includes removing the plants from unwanted spaces.
You need to be quite ruthless when they have finished flowering and pull up at least half the existing plants as new seedlings will more than replace them.
This will help ensure that forget-me-nots don't completely overwhelm your garden borders.
If you do want some forget-me-nots in your garden, make sure you don't put all of them up, though, as you can lose a season by over vigorous weeding.
Aphids are out in force feasting on fresh spring growth, so keep a look out for them and control with Pest Oil or a soap spray, or hose them off. Snails are also around, so apply a pet-friendly bait, squash them or try a beer trap.
It's time to stake tall-growing perennials before their flower spikes lengthen.
Nip back shoots on carnations and geraniums (pelargoniums) to promote bushy growth. Cuttings can be taken from new wood before flowering in November.
Most likely it is too soon to mulch. It is best to let the soil warm up and dry out a bit first. Adding too much mulch too soon in the season can trap the cold moisture in the soil, delay the emergence of plants and prevent the soil from properly drying out.
The Armidale Garden Club's next meeting will be at 7:30 pm on Thursday, October 27 at the Uniting Church Youth Club Hall, off Rusden St, behind the Uniting Church. For more info, call 0412 589 414; otherwise just come along!
